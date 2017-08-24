× 3 dogs missing after father found dead in South Bay home

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – A mourning daughter is searching for her family’s three dogs after they disappeared from a home where her father was found dead.

Nadia Gomez said her mother came home from a wedding Sunday and found her 65-year-old father dead and their three dogs missing.

Gomez’s dad, who was a barber in Coronado and Imperial Beach, had been dog-sitting “Louie” at her mother’s home in the 1500 block of Coronado Avenue on Saturday. He also had his two dogs “Sandy” and “Puppy” with him. He suffered medical issues and died of natural causes, she said.

The three dogs appeared to have escaped from the house through a screen door, Gomez said. The family has been searching for the dogs since Sunday. They posted about 200 signs, checked animal shelters and are asking people on social media to help find them.

“These dogs are the only thing I have left that connects me to my dad,” Gomez told FOX 5.

Louie is a 6-year-old, tan and grey Yorkie-mix.

Sandy is an 8-year-old tan Chihuahua-mix with a distinctive tan Mohawk between her eyes. Puppy is Sandy’s 4-year-old son with black and tan markings.

None of the dogs have mircochips, although they had collars on with their license numbers, Gomez said.

Anyone with information about the animals should call Nadia Gomez at 619-761-0208 or a local animal shelter.