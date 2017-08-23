Winning Powerball ticket for $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts

At an estimated $759 million, the jackpot is the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The numbers picked Wednesday were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 4.
Three Powerball tickets sold in California matched 5 of the 6 numbers, according to the California Lottery. Those tickets were sold in Newport Beach, Milpitas and Daly City, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The only prize that’s ever topped the $1 billion mark was claimed in 2016. It was a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot that grew for months before. Then, three winning tickets — one each sold in Tennessee, California and Florida — all lined up for the numbers drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.