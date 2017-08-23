Winning Powerball ticket for $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts

At an estimated $759 million, the jackpot is the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Breaking: The $700million #Powerball jackpot was won in Massachusetts — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 24, 2017

The numbers picked Wednesday were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 4.

Winning numbers for $700 million #Powerball jackpot: 06-07-16-23-26, Powerball: 04 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) August 24, 2017

Three Powerball tickets sold in California matched 5 of the 6 numbers, according to the California Lottery. Those tickets were sold in Newport Beach, Milpitas and Daly City, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Three #Powerball tickets in California matched 5 of 6 numbers, no jackpot winners in Ca though 😦 Still waiting on other states… — California Lottery (@calottery) August 24, 2017

The only prize that’s ever topped the $1 billion mark was claimed in 2016. It was a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot that grew for months before. Then, three winning tickets — one each sold in Tennessee, California and Florida — all lined up for the numbers drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.