SAN DIEGO — A pair of thieves smashed a display case at an El Cerrito-area pawnshop Wednesday and fled with handfuls of merchandise.

The robbery in the 5900 block of El Cajon Boulevard took place shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. The bandits, both wearing hooded jackets, fled the area to the south in a dark-blue Ford van or SUV, witnesses reported.

It was not immediately clear what type of items the thieves stole, Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Pawn shop says two men came inside store and smashed the glass case where silver jewelry was and took off. Details @fox5sandiego at 4 pic.twitter.com/0KVpKtjWuv — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) August 23, 2017