Patti Cake$

What made 8 Mile and Hustle & Flow work is that we had some good raps, that went along with some interesting characters. In this movie, you have neither. It’s amazing that after Sundance, studios were in a bidding war over this and Fox Searchlight bought it for almost $10 million. Maybe that makes for a good rags-to-riches story for writer/director Geremy Jasper, but the story — which deals with that theme, and all the cliches we’ve seen in so many other movies — just doesn’t work. My wife and I disliked it so much, we left before it was over.

Critics are always kind to these indie stories that show how gritty things are in the inner city (remember how overrated Dope was?). This story takes place in New Jersey, where my wife is from. Obviously, she got excited hearing some Springsteen in this. She also asked, “Why is it all just white people rapping?”

When she asked that, it made me think that fans of rap certainly won’t care for this. Not because she’s white. Eminem, The Beastie Boys, Brother Ali, Macklemore, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more, get mad props. It’s the songs in this that are just not that good. It’ll be the same way hardcore fans of musicals and jazz, felt about the songs and singing in La La Land.

Newcomer Danielle MacDonald, who is decent in the role, plays a 23-year-old Patricia aka Patti Cakes, Killer P, Dumbo…dreams of becoming a rap artist, while she lives with her sick grandmother (who I was surprised to see was played by Cathy Moriarty), and her alcoholic mother (Bridget Everett of Trainwreck). She works at a dive bar, and has to deal with drunks at work, and jerks in local rap battles. The only one that seems supportive of her ability to spit out rhymes is Hareesh (Siddharth Dhananjay). Although he’s stupid enough to jeopardize his job as a pharmacist to shout things into the microphone at the store when she walks in. He also buys a bag of oregano that he thinks is pot. Oh, and he pays for expensive studio time for her, only to watch as she gets stoned and can’t perform. The movie does get credit for having them record in a studio that’s downstairs of a pet store and it’s called “Pet Soundz Studio.”

When Patricia’s grandmother joins her band, I started thinking about how it didn’t work in Hello, My Name is Doris when she starts following an alternative band. There’s something about quirkiness thrown into a movie, when it takes away from authenticity, that irks me.

It’s also strange that Patricia is obsessed with a fictional rapper. Couldn’t they make it Tupac, Nicki Minaj, KRS-One or somebody that’s known?

The movie just didn’t feel authentic. It was a series of indie tropes. Now, I got suckered in and loved Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, which some critics had a problem with for similar reasons. I just didn’t like these characters, and that’s why I didn’t feel the need to stay with them the length of the entire movie.

Aside from a few good edits, this movie had nothing going for it. Geremy Jasper knows how to use a camera, but next time let’s hope he works with a solid writer.

0 stars.