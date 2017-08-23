New SDPD chief selection faces scrutiny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The selection process for a new San Diego police chief has roiled up community activists after they learned the 15-person recruitment committee will be anonymous.

Current SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman is retiring in March and Mayor Kevin Faulconer will be determining the future of the police department.

Nine organization have now argued the masked committee should do their work in the public view.

“How do you build trust and community if you are not transparent,” said Norma Chavez-Peterson, director the ACLU in San Diego.

The mayor's office has previously argued having a secret selection committee will cut down on special interest groups lobbying committee members.

Currently, there are four public meetings scheduled to listen to the needs of community members. San Diego Councilman David Alvarez said there should be more.

“I want everyone to have the chance to give input into this process,” said Alvarez.

Faulconer is expected to make a final decision on the next police chief by January.