Mexico-bound travelers ignore State Department warning

SAN DIEGO – Travelers, including many Americans, at the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa Wednesday night appeared to ignore a warning issued by the U.S. government to avoid many tourist spots in Mexico.

The Cross Border Xpress has become a popular exit point for people leaving the United States and catching flights to many destinations in Mexico. No one FOX 5 spoke with there expressed any reservations about visiting the country.

"It's going to be fine," said Daniela Aguilar, who was headed to Guadalajara. Guadalajara is one of the cities the U.S. Department of State warns against traveling to.

South Bay resident Axel Mora says the travel warning has political implications.

"I think it's just someone brain washing somebody saying, 'don't go there, let's hurt Mexico some other way,'" Mora said. "Everything has to do with politics of 'you’re not paying for the wall, we shouldn't pay for the wall.’ That's what it is."

U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in various Mexican states, according to the State Department. Shootouts between rival criminal organizations and with Mexican authorities have taken place in public places during the day, according to the warning.

"Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, remain an issue throughout the state," the warning stated.

U.S. government personnel and their families are prohibited from personal travel to all areas included in the warning, although there's no evidence that U.S. citizens are being targeted.