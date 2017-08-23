× Man stabbed several times in unprovoked attack

SAN DIEGO — A stabbing victim flagged down help outside a bonfire in the Teralta East neighborhood and later told police a woman he did not know attacked him with a knife, police said.

Officers did not know of any relationship between the victim and his attacker, who was described only as a woman with dark hair and glasses, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The stabbing was reported about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Fairmount Avenue about two blocks south of El Cajon Boulevard, Buttle said.

The victim, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said he was attending a bonfire in the area when the woman attacked him, apparently unprovoked.

The victim was stabbed in the face, shoulder and both hands with a knife, but because of his injuries he was unable to provide a more detailed description of the suspect.

Police found a woman at the bonfire who matched the vague description given by the victim. She was detained but not arrested, Buttle said. Detectives are investigating the attack.