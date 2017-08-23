Man pistol-whipped, robbed by carjacker

SAN DIEGO — A thief pistol-whipped a man in a Mountain View-area neighborhood early Wednesday before stealing his cell phone, cash and car.

The violent robbery-carjacking in the area of 43rd Street and Newton Avenue was reported about 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the 55-year-old victim to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening head injuries. About an hour later, his gray 2003 Volvo was found abandoned in the 1400 block of South 40th Street, Officer Tony Martinez said.

No detailed description of the perpetrator, who appeared to be in his 30s, was immediately available.