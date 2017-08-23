Man exposes himself to women along Santee trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Investigators have been looking for a man who has been exposing himself to women on a trail in Santee.

A couple of reports were made to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department this week about the indecent exposure on the Walker Preserve Trail.

Several women told authorities they experienced the same issue -- seeing a man expose himself while they walked passed.

Investigators hadn't found the man as of Wednesday afternoon.

No description of the man was released.