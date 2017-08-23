Man carjacks driver in Walmart parking lot

SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who carjacked a driver in a Walmart parking lot in Santee.

On July 27 around 5 p.m., a man walked up to a driver in his car at 170 Town Center Parkway. The man took out a military-style knife, punched the driver and demanded he give him the car, according to Sheriff’s deputies. The man tried several times to stab the driver, who eventually got out of the car.

The man drove the stolen car southbound on Town Center Parkway towards Mission Gorge Road.

The victim’s debit card was later used at two fast food restaurants on El Cajon Boulevard. Authorities say the man captured on surveillance video matches the description of the man wanted in the carjacking.

The man is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, weighing about 180 pounds, clean-shaven with tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses, a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored Dickies pants.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stopper is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.