Latino gets prison for racially-motivated beating of black man

SAN DIEGO — A Latino man who yelled racial slurs as he beat and kicked a black man he thought was “hitting” on his girlfriend, then returned to a Logan Heights alley where he continued the beating, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

Superior Court Judge Polly Shamoon told the defendant, Alberto Campos, that his “jealous rage” caused him to severely beat the victim, 36-year-old Kevin Raspberry, who was known as a local transient.

Shamoon told the 24-year-old defendant that she was sending him to prison rather than grant probation because he returned to the alley where he first attacked the victim.

The judge said there was not “one scintilla of evidence” that Raspberry did anything to Campos’ girlfriend.

“You had no right to put your hands on another human being,” the judge told the defendant. “This was a vicious, vicious attack. You could have walked away.”

Defense attorney Victoria Ramirez said Campos was remorseful and felt like he was defending his girlfriend when he attacked Raspberry.

The defendant also addressed the court, saying, “That is the day I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Deputy District Attorney Oscar Garcia said Campos called Raspberry the “N-word” and gave police different stories on how and when the victim allegedly “hit” on his girlfriend.

The prosecutor said Campos attacked Raspberry in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue the night of April 15, went to a nearby liquor store, then returned to the crime scene, where he hit the victim over the head with a large stick. Among other things, Raspberry suffered a serious ear injury, Garcia said.

A neighbor who witnessed the beating thought Campos was going to kill the victim, the prosecutor told the judge.

Campos only stopped and ran off when a neighbor lied and told him the police were coming, Garcia said.

The defendant was arrested a month later at his home on Julian Avenue.

He pleaded guilty in June to assault charges and admitted that he caused great bodily injury to the victim.