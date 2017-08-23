× Father gets 25 years for murdering son after Disneyland trip

LOS ANGELES – In the conclusion of a case that captivated Southern California for months, a South Pasadena man who pleaded guilty earlier this month to the murder of his 5-year-old son was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, who initially denied any involvement in his son’s disappearance following a trip to Disneyland in April, had on Aug. 1 changed his not guilty plea and admitted to the killing, KTLA reported.

In addition to his prison sentence, of which Andressian Sr. will be given credit for 64 days served, he was also ordered by Judge Cathryn Brougham to pay restitution to the family of the victim, Aramazd Andressian Jr.

A series of emotional statements from the little boy’s relatives preceded the defendant’s sentencing in an Alhambra courtroom. Ana Estevez, the child’s mother, called her estranged husband a “failure” as a father, man and human being, saying she pitied the defendant.

“I hope you relive the image of you murdering my baby every day for the rest of your insignificant life,” Estevez said.

After learning he would have to be placed under oath, Andressian Sr. declined an opportunity to respond following Estevez’s statement.

Andressian Jr.’s disappearance sparked a monthslong search for the boy, whose body was eventually recovered when his father led police to the Lake Cachuma area in Santa Barbara County. Estevez had long held out hope that her son would be found alive, weeks after she reported him missing when his father failed to show up for a planned custody exchange.

“June 30th was the most tragic, earth-shattering day of my life. That was the day two detectives came knocking on my door late at night to inform me that my son’s lifeless body was found in a wooded area on some random hillside,” Estevez said in court.

Sobbing, she recounted the childhood milestones she would miss with her son. His first day of kindergarten would have been last week, Estevez said.

“I wish that I was taken instead of my son, so that my sweet baby could live,” she said.

