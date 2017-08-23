Dog rescued from burning home; 16 people displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sixteen people and four pets fled from a burning home Wednesday morning in the Oak Park neighborhood just minutes before the house became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Several families, including at eight children and eight adults, were asleep in the home when the fire broke out a little after 4 a.m., firefighters from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Eight engines were dispatched to battle the blaze, which was reported at 4:13 a.m. on 53rd Street near Shelby Street, according to a SDFRD incident log. The flames were knocked down about 20 minutes later.

Video showed a large group of people outside the home watching fire crews battle the flames, including several adolescent boys without shirts and shoes and wearing only athletic shorts.

Dulce Garcia said she and her husband were the first to notice the flames in the living room. The couple then ran through the house waking up the others.

Fire crews on scene called for Red Cross to aid the displaced families and animal control to help care for at least one dog and several chickens. No injuries were reported to humans, though firefighters reported administering medical aid to the dog, who needed help from an oxygen mask.

The damage estimate is $300,000.