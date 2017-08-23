Car windows smashed in vandalism spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A woman went on a vandalism spree across National City and Chula Vista Tuesday, according to National City police.

According to witnesses, the 26-year-old was barefoot and screaming when she started grabbing rocks and loose cement to smash four car windows. She also pushed over a statue and was seen screaming at an animal.

Police said the woman walked more than a mile, leaving a trail of destruction. She was arrested for felony vandalism around 1 p.m. They say nobody was injured.