ANAHEIM, Calif. – An amazing moment in a little boy’s life happened at Disneyland with the help of Donald Duck.

Will Sample recently captured video of his son Wrigley Elias Sample taking his first steps at the theme park.

Donald Duck was within a couple feet of him and reaching out toward the toddler. The youngster made strides toward the famous duck before moving in the direction of his mother.

His proud father told FOX 5 that his son is named after Wrigley Field and Walt Elias Disney.