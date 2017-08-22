US Navy 7th Fleet commander to be dismissed after latest collision

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the US 7th Fleet, delivers a speech during a press conference in front of the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald at US Navy Yokosuka Base, southwest of Tokyo on June 18, 2017.
WASHINGTON — The US Navy intends to remove Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin as the commander of the US 7th Fleet, based in Yokosuka, Japan, according to a US official.
This follows an incident Monday in which the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel.
Ten sailors assigned to the ship were missing following the accident, and the Navy has reported that “some” remains have been since recovered.
Developing story – more to come.