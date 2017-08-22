× US issues travel warning for parts of Mexico over increased violence

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. government issued a travel warning Tuesday for parts of Mexico, including Baja California, due to an increase in violent crime.

U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in various Mexican states, according to the U.S. Department of State. Shootouts between rival criminal organizations and with Mexican authorities have taken place in public places during the day, according to the warning.

“Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, remain an issue throughout the state,” the warning stated.

U.S. government personnel and their families are prohibited from personal travel to all areas included in the warning. Although, there’s no evidence that U.S. citizens are being targeted.

The State Department warned that travelers should exercise caution in the northern state of Baja California particularly at night. The locations in Baja California noted in the warning included Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate, Los Cabos, La Paz and Mexicali.

Other tourist destinations were also included in the warning. Los Cabos, La Paz and Cancun were just a few locations. A list of locations was posted on the government’s website.

“Resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally do not see the lever of drug-related violence and crime that are reported in the border region or in areas along major trafficking routes,” the government release stated. Mexican authorities tend to have extra patrols in tourist areas.

Kidnappings in Mexico take the following forms: