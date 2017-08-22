Pursuit ends when driver crashes minivan, runs off

SAN DIEGO — A driver who refused to yield for a traffic stop in Otay Mesa late Tuesday afternoon led a brief police pursuit that ended when she crashed the minivan she was driving, bailed out and escaped on foot while officers took her passenger into custody.

The chase began in the 3200 block of Soldau Drive shortly after 5 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The driver fled to the south for about 10 minutes before losing control of the vehicle, which crashed to a halt in the 800 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard, Officer John Buttle said.

The driver then jumped out and ran off as police detained the 25-year-old man who had been riding in the minivan.

The driver remained at large as of shortly before 6:30 p.m., Buttle said.

The woman’s name and details on why officers tried to pull her over were not immediately available.