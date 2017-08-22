Public asked to ID wig-wearing gunman who robbed GameStop

SAN DIEGO – Surveillance photos released by police show an armed man wearing a red wig while he robbed a Lake Murray-area video game store last week.

A man was carrying a pistol when he robbed the GameStop shop in the 8800 block of Navajo Road, San Diego police said.

The robber confronted the two employees and demanded cash shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police officer John Buttle.

After one of the victims turned over an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s register, the suspect demanded the employees’ wallets, the officer said.

“The victims told the suspect their wallets are in the back room,” Buttle said. “The suspect takes the victims to the back room and the door closes behind the victims before the suspect can enter the back room. When the door closes, it locks, preventing the suspect from entering the back room.”

Stymied by the locked door, the armed robber waited in the front of the store but left when another customer entered, Buttle said.

The victims were “doing absolutely fine and doing their best to enhance the investigation,” Lt. Jeffery Jordon said.

The bandit was described as a heavyset white man between 40 to 50 years old, roughly 5-feet-7 tall and 200 to 250 pounds. He wore jeans, a gray hooded jacket, black gloves and a black baseball cap over the red hairpiece.

The suspect’s vehicle was only described as having four doors and was blue or white in color.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect should call SDPD 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.