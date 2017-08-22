Pilot ejects from plane off coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A pilot was rescued from the Pacific Ocean Tuesday after ejecting from a plane off the coast of San Diego, according to U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Navy officials called USCG for assistance in the rescue around 4:30 p.m. By the time a USCG crew was taking off to help they were called off, according to coast guard officials.

A Navy helicopter crew hoisted the pilot to safety. The pilot’s condition was unknown.

Details of what caused the pilot to eject from the plane were not immediately released.

FOX 5 has reached out to Navy officials. This story will be updated as information becomes available.