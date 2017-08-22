Man suspected of killing estranged wife, abducting son fatally shot

ENCINO, Calif. — A man suspected of killing his estranged wife in Santa Maria and then abducting their 9-year-old son, which prompted an Amber Alert, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Encino, authorities said at a Tuesday night news conference, KTLA reported.

The boy, Daniel Morozov, was “safely located” Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His father, Konstantin Morozov, 48, was suspected of abducting him and named a “person of interest” in the killing of his mother, according to Santa Maria police.

Konstantin Morozov died after being shot in the 5500 block of Lindley Avenue in Encino, authorities said. After FBI officials and officers from the Santa Maria and Los Angeles police departments received information he would be there, they saw him coming out of an apartment, authorities said.

He “confronted the officers and an officer-involved shooting did occur,” LAPD Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said at a news conference.

Morozov initially suffered from critical injuries before he died, Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD said.

Eisenberg said no one else was injured in the shooting.

“All our officers are OK,” he said. “And this young child who was caught up in this horrific situation is OK.”