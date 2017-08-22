× German police seize 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

The tablets were found in a car in Lower Saxony, a state in northwest Germany, police confirmed in a statement Monday.

“During the search of the vehicle police found about 5,000 ecstasy tablets with the portrait of the American president … the purchase value of the tablets amounts to approximately 11,000 euros (about $12,900); the sales value amounts to approximately 39,000 euros,” the statement said.

A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son appeared in court on Sunday and an arrest warrant has been issued.