SAN DIEGO – Firefighters stopped the spread of a small brush fire burning near state Route 67 north of Lakeside Tuesday.

The brush fire off SR-67 near Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area charred about five acres, according to Cal Fire. No structural threats were reported.

#SlaughterFire [update] IC reports fire is holding at 5 acres, forward rate of spread has been stopped. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 22, 2017