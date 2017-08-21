Taylor Swift is definitely up to something

LOS ANGELES — Buckle up Swifties, it looks like the Queen is set to return.

Taylor Swift shared a cryptic video snippet Monday across her social media platforms of a snake.

But what does it mean?

Is she about to slither back into our hearts? Is Swift out for blood?

Or is she just making fun of the popular “Taylor Swift is a snake” meme some haters have embraced?

The internet is abuzz with theories.

To add to the mystery, Swift’s music video collaborator Joseph Kahn retweeted the video snippet with a smiley face. The music lyrics site Genius posted a link to “Timeless,” listing it as being from Swift from the new album “TS6.”

Is Taylor Swift about to enlighten us with new music on the day of the eclipse?

Kahn seemed to suggest that in a comical tweet.

“In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun,” he wrote.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting the end of Swift’s music drought given that this is now the longest the pop star has gone without dropping an album.

Swift’s video tease comes just days after she marked the third anniversary of the release of her “Shake It Off” single from her last album”1989″ by scrubbing the content from all her online accounts.

CNN has reached out to reps for Swift.