Wildfire burning in Campo prompts evacuations

CAMPO, Calif. – Evacuations were ordered in Campo as a wildfire burns near a U.S. Naval facility Monday afternoon.

The brush fire burning off La Posta and Royal Willie roads in Campo has grown to about 25 acres, according to Cal Fire. It is burning near Mountain Warfare Training Facility Camp Michael Monsoor.

The naval training camp is located 50 miles east of San Diego. The 1,063 acre site has a firing range, an administration building, and a dormitory.

Cal Fire officials are calling the blaze the “Eclipse Fire.”