× Cal Fire crews rescue multiple dehydrated hikers in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO – Hikers in Borrego Springs needed to be rescued after becoming dehydrated Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire crews went to the rural area of San Diego following a report of multiple dehydrated hikers around 3 p.m. The condition of the people were not immediately known.

Two rescue helicopters were assisting the firefighters.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Crews responding to a medical rescue of multiple dehydrated hikers in Borrego Springs area. #BorregoRescue — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 20, 2017

#BorregoRescue [Update] San Diego County Copter 11 along with ASTRA are assisting with this medical rescue pic.twitter.com/vQUsEFemue — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 20, 2017

This story will be updated…