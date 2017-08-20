7 people arrested after teen robbed in Carmel Valley

LA MESA, Calif. – Seven people were arrested in La Mesa Sunday in connection with a robbery in Carmel Valley.

The robbery took place at El Camino and Valley Center Drive around 6:20 p.m., according to San Diego police.

A group of seven people attempted to carjack a 17-year-old boy, but were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle, SDPD confirmed. They ended up robbing the teenager and driving away toward state Route 805, authorities said.

Police caught up with the group heading southbound on state Route 125 near Spring Street in La Mesa.