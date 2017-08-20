× 1 dead, 3 injured after SUV crashes in Eastlake

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – One member of a family of four died after their vehicle went down an embankment in Eastlake Sunday, authorities said.

An SUV was driving southbound on state Route 125 near East H Street around 5 p.m. when it crashed, according to Chula Vista Fire Department. Rescuers initially had a difficult time finding the damaged vehicle due to the trees and dense brush, CVFD said.

One person died and three others suffered injuries. One person had major trauma and two others had moderate injuries, according to fire officials. They were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital,

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.