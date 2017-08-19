× San Diego County animal shelters waive adoption fees Saturday

SAN DIEGO – Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.

Clear the Shelters Day is a nationwide initiative that last year resulted in families taking home more than 50,000 pets, including 777 in San Diego County.

Qualified applicants can choose from dogs, cats and rabbits. County shelters also have some chickens, turtles and guinea pigs.

County Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa said dogs and cats will be altered, vaccinated and microchipped, while rabbits will be altered and microchipped — all at no cost to the adopter.

“Our animals are safe and well cared for, but that is no substitute for a forever home,” DeSousa said. “They need to become part of a caring family, and in return their owners will get the unconditional love that only a pet can give.”

County animal shelters at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita and 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad are open until 5:30 p.m.

County officials suggested downloading on application — at http://www.sddac.com — and filling it out before going to a shelter. Renters should bring a copy of their lease that shows pets are allowed.

Other participating shelters are:

— San Diego Humane Society locations at 5500 Gaines St. in San Diego, 3450 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido and 2905 San Luis Rey Road in Oceanside;

— Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas;

— city of El Cajon, 1275 N. Marshall Ave.;

— city of Chula Vista, 130 Beyer Way;

— Shelly’s Shelter, 279 Surrey Drive, Bonita;

— Friends of Cats, 15587 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon;

— National Cat Protection Society, 9031 Birch St., Spring Valley;

— San Diego House Rabbit Society, 4807 Mercury St.; and

— Wee Companions Small Animals Adoption, 3368 Governor Drive.