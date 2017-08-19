Woman found hiding under mattress after leading police on chase

SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested Saturday after hiding under a mattress from officers acting on outstanding felony warrants, police said.

A San Diego police officer was driving in the 4700 block of El Cajon Boulevard at about 10 a.m. when he recognized a passing pedestrian as a woman from a previous arrest whom he knew to have outstanding warrants, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Ray Battrick.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Nicole Martinez, had warrants for probation violation and assault with a deadly weapon, Battrick said.

The officer pulled over and attempted to make contact with Martinez, who then took off on foot and was pursued by the officer into an alley, Battrick said. The officer lost visual contact with Martinez and called in backup for assistance in locating her.

Martinez was later found to be hiding under a discarded mattress in an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue, according to Battrick. She was arrested and taken to county jail without further incident.