SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in Mira Mesa.

The collision was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10800 block of Camino Ruiz near New Salem Street, according to San Diego police.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in unknown condition.

No other information was immediately available.

