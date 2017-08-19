× Local gas prices predicted to lower or plateau in coming weeks

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $2.983.

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 10 cents higher than a month ago and 30.9 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Although prices rose again in the last week, conditions appear to favor a downturn or at least a plateau for Southern California gas prices, provided there are no supply problems in the near future,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.