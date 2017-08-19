Group gathers in Escondido to rally against hate, racism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- As part of a nationwide campaign to stand up for American values and oppose racism in the wake of recent violence in Charlottesville, more than 100 San Diegans lined the Interstate 15 overpass in Escondido Saturday.

Members of the group Indivisible 50 gathered near Westfield North County to take part in the "Values Vigil Against Racism."

The group has gathered in the area to protest several times before and says they will continue to show up as long as they need to.

"To show our support for Charlottesville, for Heather Heyer," one protester said.

"People we defeated in war 70 years and the president seemingly endorsing their actions just saddens me more than anything else," said another protester. "I had to do something. Here we are to prove to the world that love will trump hate."