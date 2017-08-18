Horribly abused dog ready for adoption after months of rehab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. -- A young dog disfigured by terrible abuse is ready for adoption after spending the last several months being nursed back to health at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

“He had such a rough start –- (we) really want to find the perfect home for him," said Jessica Gercke, the center's communications director.

Dwayne, a two-year-old pointer mix, was rescued off the streets in Tijuana, where he was abused and disfigured by his owner.

“(The owner) had created this crude wire muzzle kept on him at all times. His face was completely cut into four different sections. He was beating Dwayne regularly, throwing rocks at him -- (he) looked absolutely terrible," said Gercke.

After several surgeries and a lot of tender loving cary, Dwayne is now enjoying a new life.

“He’s just doing amazingly well. He’s really happy. He has such a big smile and love for everybody he greets," said Gercke.

As an incentive to adopt Dwayne, the center is offering 50 percent off any future medical care he might need.

"We love this dog so much, we want to see him get everything he deserves," said Gercke.

The center will have a screening process for adoption. A list of requirements can be found on their website.