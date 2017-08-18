SANDAG committee to consider executive director’s resignation request

SAN DIEGO — A request by outgoing San Diego Association of Governments Executive Director Gary Gallegos to resign immediately rather than wait out a four-month notice period will be taken up by the agency’s Executive Committee Friday.

The embattled Gallegos announced his intention to resign last week. This Monday, however, he requested a waiver of a provision in his employment contract that he would give 120 days notice of a resignation.

The committee members are empowered to approve the waiver on behalf of the agency’s Board of Directors, according to a spokeswoman.

SANDAG has come under intense criticism since it was learned that staff knew of faulty revenue projections associated with Measure A, a proposition to raise the countywide sales tax by a half-cent to fund transportation and environmental projects, but failed to inform board members or the public before the vote.

Measure A fell short of the two-thirds support necessary for passage in last November’s election.

A recent investigation by an Orange County law firm commissioned by SANDAG primarily delved into details of the failed economic forecast but also found that agency executives ordered the deletion of documents related to the issue that were less than 60 days old.

SANDAG is also the subject of state legislation that would modify certain governance procedures.

The members of the organization’s Executive Committee is also scheduled to discuss the implementation of recommendations from the investigative report, and a proposal to place its own reform measure before voters next year.