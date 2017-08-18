San Diegans travel to see total solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of Californians are heading out of state to get the total view of Monday's much anticipated solar eclipse.

A number of people are headed to see the grand spectacle in Oregon and Idaho, the two states closest to California that the eclipse will pass directly over.

FOX 5 spoke with several travelers at Lindbergh Field Friday who said they are headed to Madras, Oregon.

“I’ve only seen pictures. I’ve seen videos. Now I’m actually at totality look at it with my own eyes. That’s what’s going to be exciting for me,” Bob Barron told FOX 5 at Lindbergh Field.

Barron said he is going to pick up his grandchildren before making the trip.

“My grandbabies are only 10 and eight and so it's, historic for them and probably the last time I’ll ever get a chance to do it in my life, so it’s historic for me, too,” Barron said.

His bags are packed and he is ready to go with the necessary equipment.

“Camera and then we got telescopes and glasses and filters," he said. "We're prepared for this."

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list thing we’re working on,” said Lilly Kittredge, who was traveling with her husband Dan.

Katheryn Beer said she was headed to back home to Twin Falls, Idaho where she expects to get a good view.

“They say I should be able to see it from my city at least. I think they said 98 percent,” Beer said.

It is a glimpse so sought after that people are paying hundreds to thousands of dollars to see it.

“Just north of us is the prime location and it’s going to be real expensive from what I hear. Camp spots are like $300 just for a place on someone’s property to camp,” Beer told FOX 5.

Travelers say it is money well spent for a sight that has been sung about for years.

“I flew my jet to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun. There’s the catchline," Dan Kittredge said.

If you plan on staying in San Diego, here is a list of locations holding viewing parties. FOX 5 will also live stream the eclipse on its Facebook page.