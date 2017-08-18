San Diegans honor fallen Marine at memorial service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A public memorial service for a 25-year-old U.S. Marine killed in a military plane crash last month in Mississippi will be held at Airmen Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Friday.

The body of Sgt. Chad Jenson, a Redondo Beach native, will then be brought to Miramar National Cemetery for a private ceremony at 1 p.m.

The 25-year-old graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and served for a time at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

He later transferred to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, and it was while stationed there that he was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed when a KC-130 Hercules transport plane went down in farmland north of Jackson, Mississippi, on July 10.

Jenson's family chose to bury him in Miramar due to his strong ties to San Diego County and because his wife lives in the area, said Laura Herzog, founder and executive director of Honoring Our Fallen, a support group for the families of deceased military personnel and first responders.

On Tuesday, his remains arrived at Lindbergh Field and were taken via motorcade to El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley.

Jenson's family and his hearse were escorted from the airport to the cemetery by the California Highway Patrol and Patriot Guard motorcycle riders.