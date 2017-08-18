Male P.E. teacher accused of watching girls change in locker room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A male teacher has been placed on paid leave after he was accused of entering a girls' locker room and watching female students change clothes, school officials said Friday.

The alleged peeping incident happened Thursday at San Pasqual High School, according to a statement from Dr. Olga West, an assistant superintendent with the Escondido Union High School District.

Two female students reported that a male P.E teacher was inside the locker room and watched them as the changed clothes. The teacher, whose name was not released, was placed on leave while school officials investigate the allegation, West said.

The school district "takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously. We are following established procedures and processes in regards to this specific allegation, and immediate steps are being taken," West said.