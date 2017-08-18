× Helicopter rescues injured hiker from Peñasquitos Preserve

SAN DIEGO – An injured hiker was airlifted to safety Friday from the waterfalls at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve.

The woman fell about two miles inside the park while hiking with a group of friend, a fire department spokeswoman said.

Helicopter video from Sky FOX showed the woman being hoisted from a pool below the waterfall. She was flown out of the park to a grassy area, where she was treated by paramedics.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.