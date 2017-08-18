East County shed destroyed in blaze

SCISSORS CROSSING, Calif. — A fire engulfed an outbuilding and blackened about an acre of heavy brush Friday in the eastern reaches of San Diego County.

The blaze erupted about 10 a.m. off state Route 78, near Highway S2 in the Scissors Crossing area, according to Cal Fire.

Ground and airborne crews had the flames under control within a half-hour, said Jon Heggie, a fire captain with the state agency.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the blaze was under investigation, Heggie said.