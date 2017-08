× Driver reportedly hits man over restaurant tab

SAN DIEGO – A driver hit a man with his sedan Thursday evening after a discrepancy over a restaurant tab in Old Town, witnesses said.

The man was hit around 9:45 p.m. near India Grill in the 2300 block of San Diego Avenue.

The victim sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital for high blood pressure.

Police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver.