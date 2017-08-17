Thieves steal sentimental jewelry given to homeowner by dying father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A homeowner in Carmel Valley hopes video recorded by his home security system helps catch the thieves who stole jewelry of great sentimental value.

San Diego police said a group of three burglars broke into several homes in the North County neighborhood Tuesday.

One of the victims, Dr. Anil Keswani, was in Chicago visiting his dying father when he received a notice from his security system.

He said one of the stolen items was his grandmother’s engagement ring given to him by his father. The thieves also got away with his wife's wedding jewelry and a safe.

Surveillance video shows a man pounding on the front door for several minutes.

“There’s a gentleman with a professional blue shirt, a lanyard who comes up to my front door and started knocking on the door very aggressively,” Keswani told FOX 5. “He started knocking again a lot harder and you start to see him peer inside the house.”

After no one came to the door, Keswani said the thieves managed to climb onto a second-story balcony in the back of his house before breaking through a door.

Keswani's daughters had left the house a few minutes before the break-in.

"Thankfully what we didn't lose was my daughters' innocence of having to see this," Keswani said. “A lot of teenagers nowadays would be asleep in bed and not answer the door. Thankfully they didn't wake up to someone sinister looking back at them."

Keswani hopes someone recognizes the people seen in the surveillance video and reports them to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jenna Willkomm at 858-523-7047 or email jlwillkomm@pd.sandiego.gov.