Spanish police shoot, kill people near Barcelona

CAMBRILS, Spain – Spanish police said they killed several people south of Barcelona during an operation in response to a terrorist attack early Friday morning.

Catalan police have tweeted that an incident in Cambrils, Spain, is being treated as a possible terror attack and the parties responsible have been “taken down.”

The tweet reads: “We are working under the assumption that the events in Cambrils are related to a terrorist attack. We have brought down those allegedly responsible.”

Catalan police told CNN that the alleged terrorists have been neutralized, but refused to confirm their deaths.

BBC reported that Spanish police killed several people in an attempt to stop a “second attempted attack.”

Cambrils is a coastal city about 115 kilometers southwest of Barcelona.