Moms frantic after kids’ bus arrives home nearly 4 hours late

The girls’ bus was nearly four hours late and their parents were frantic wondering what happened.

Sabra Lambert is the mother of a 6-year-old who attended her first day of kindergarten at Wilkinson Early Childhood Center. Danielle Kinnaird is the mother of a 4-year-old who attended her first day of pre-kindergarten there.

The moms said the girls’ bus was scheduled to arrive at 4:41 pm Wednesday, but it didn’t arrive until after 8 p.m. and they had no idea where their kids were in the meantime.

They called police.

A St. Louis Public Schools spokesperson said that Wilkinson is a magnet school so they have buses going across the city and that the children got on a Northside bus.

The district said the school was supposed to contact the parents.

Both parents said they were not contacted.

One mom said she hopes her daughter never rides a bus again.