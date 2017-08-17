Homeowner beaten by masked gunmen looking for stepson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Four masked men armed with guns, a baseball bat and golf clubs beat a Valencia Park man unconscious during an overnight robbery, police said.

Neighbors called police around 3:45 a.m. after hearing commotion in the 5200 block of Cervantes Avenue.

The victim said he was asleep in the home just before the attack, but went to his front door when he was awaken by a commotion outside, Lt. Eric Hays said.

According to police, the masked men were searching for the homeowner’s 19-year-old stepson and a safe.

The suspects then took off in a Lexus that belongs to the homeowner’s wife. Nothing else was taken, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital with injuries to his face. His condition has not yet been released.

Officers are now looking for the stolen car, described as a black 2000 Lexus GS 300 sedan with California license plates 7NQP954. The car may have had a 9 mm handgun inside the glove compartment. They are also looking for the victim’s stepson to find out more about the gunmen.