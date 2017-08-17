Bee swarm near schools concerns National City residents

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Residents in National City are concerned for children’s safety after seeing a swarm of bees at an intersection near two schools Thursday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., National City police taped off an area near 18th Avenue and E Street after receiving a call about thousands of bees swarming across the street from National City Middle School and John Otis Elementary.

As of Thursday night, the bees were still there.

“It’s gonna be a big job because what we saw right there is probably about half of the bees that are inside,” said Roger Calvert with Russ’ Bee Removal.

Calvert, who has 24 years experience in safely removing bees, treated the same tree about a year ago. He said the insects are European honeybees and are relatively tame until they feel their hive and queen are threatened. He said until the city calls them or another bee removal company, they can’t do anything to remove the hive.

Resident Susana Ramirez told FOX 5 the hive has been there for at least six months. She said she’d like to see something done about it.

“Every morning I walk with my kids,” Calvert said. “Bring somebody to do something about it because there’s a lot of kids and it’s dangerous.”