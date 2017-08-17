$6,000 reward offered in Gaslamp shooting that injured deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A $6,000 reward has been offered in the search of a man suspected of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy in the Gaslamp Quarter, authorities announced Thursday.

Investigators have been searching for 37-year-old Ray Koloseta Pitoau since August 7 when he allegedly confronted two off-duty Escondido police officers and deputy Jason Philpot in the 500 block of Island Avenue. A struggle ensued and the deputy was shot three times in the shoulder while a bystander was shot in the arm by an apparent stray bullet, authorities said.

Philpot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Pitoau was described as a Samoan man, 5-foot-11, weighing 225 pounds. He has long black hair braided into two ponytails, brown eyes and a “SD” tattoo on his upper right chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Deputy Sheriff's Association of San Diego County is offering $5,000.