Pizza Hut worker tells armed robber to wait for manager, gunman leaves empty-handed

SAN DIEGO — A would-be robber pulled a gun on a pizzeria cashier but left the Scripps Ranch restaurant empty-handed when told he’d have to wait for a manager to open the register, police said Wednesday.

The abortive robbery happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pizza Hut at 9906 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The suspect entered the restaurant, picked up a menu and walked to the counter “like he was going to order a pizza,” Buttle said. Instead, he pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash from the register.

“The victim told the suspect the register couldn’t be opened without the assistance from the manager,” Buttle said. “The suspect turned around and walked out of the establishment with nothing.”

Nobody was injured, and robbery detectives were investigating the attempted heist.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a mustache in his 40s, 5 feet 10, about 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a black jacket, orange backpack and baseball cap.

