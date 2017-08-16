× Man cleaning gun accidentally shoots woman in apartment below

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through the floor of his Oceanside apartment Tuesday evening, critically injuring a woman who was watching TV.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Bush Street around 11 p.m. after a man called and said he was cleaning his 9mm Glock handgun and accidentally shot through the floor of his apartment, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The woman was sitting on her couch when she was hit in the leg by the bullet. She was unconscious and barely breathing when first responders arrived. Paramedics transported the woman to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. She is currently in critical care, Bussey said.

The victim is from Huntington Beach and was apartment sitting for her daughter when she was shot.

The shooter has not been taken into custody, Bussey said.