Homeowner shoots intruder during botched break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Deputies say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.

The homeowner called 911 a little after 1:30 a.m. to report the incident in the 15000 block of Highland Road, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman said.

Deputies said a man knocked on the homeowner's door saying he was being chased and asking for money to pay for a taxi. The homeowner, who lives in the house surrounded by a tall fence topped with barbed wire, apparently didn't believe the man's story. What happened next is unclear, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man, apparently with a rifle or shotgun.

The homeowner then locked the man in his daughter's room until sheriff's deputies arrived. It's believed the homeowner, his wife and two daughters were at the house when the shooting occurred, and none were believed to have been injured.

The man was conscious and alert as paramedics took him to a hospital.